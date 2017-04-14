Dog Injured During Shootout Making Strides Toward Recovery

A dog injured during a shootout with police takes more strides toward recovery. “It Takes a Village Canine Rescue” posted a video on their Facebook page, of Ruger, working hard in the Rehab Center at East Side Animal Hospital.

Earlier this month, 44News was there when Ruger began using a wheelchair to walk. His owner, David Zimmerman, died during a shootout with police, and Ruger was shot once in the back.

To watch the video, visit It Takes a Village Canine Rescue.

