44News | Evansville, IN

Dog Injured During Shootout Making Strides Toward Recovery

Dog Injured During Shootout Making Strides Toward Recovery

April 14th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A dog injured during a shootout with police takes more strides toward recovery. “It Takes a Village Canine Rescue” posted a video on their Facebook page, of Ruger, working hard in the Rehab Center at East Side Animal Hospital.

Earlier this month, 44News was there when Ruger began using a wheelchair to walk. His owner, David Zimmerman, died during a shootout with police, and Ruger was shot once in the back.

To watch the video, visit It Takes a Village Canine Rescue.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.