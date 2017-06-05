Home Indiana Evansville Dog Injured in Shootout Makes Strides in the Water June 5th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

44News was there as he took his first steps in a new wheelchair. Now a dog named Ruger is making even more strides on his journey to recovery.

Ruger was injured during a shootout with police. His owner died in the incident and an officer involved stepped in. Deputy Bryan Bishop’s business LawMan Security and Consulting paid for Ruger’s new wheels.

Ruger was shot once in the back and lost the ability to move his hind legs. He has been undergoing therapy with the help of his foster mom and It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue.

The vet says Ruger will likely never fully recover but he is making strides by moving his legs and tail.

Ruger will need a special home and continued therapy to live out a happy and healthy life. ITV is looking for donations to cover the cost of his therapy until then.

Visit http://itvrescue.org/ for more information.

