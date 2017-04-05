Home Indiana Evansville Dog Injured in Police Shootout Recovering Thanks to Donation April 5th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

He was injured during a shootout with police but now a dog named Ruger is taking his first steps towards recovery.

Ruger’s owner, David Zimmerman was involved in a shootout with police at a gas station in Vincennes back in February. Zimmerman died. Ruger was shot once in the back.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Bishop was on the scene and cared for Ruger. Since then, Ruger was transferred to It Takes a Village K-9 Rescue in Evansville. There, Ruger and Bishop met once more as the resilient and loving pup tried out a new wheelchair. The chair was paid for by Bishop’s LawMan Security and Consulting business.

Ruger will stay in his foster home until his therapy is done.

It takes a Village is looking for donations to cover the cost of the water therapy. Donations can be made online at itvrescue.org.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

