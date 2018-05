Home Indiana The Dog Haus Restaurant Open for Business in Jasper May 30th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

If you’re looking for something different for lunch or dinner, you can stop by the newest restaurant in Jasper. The Dog Haus is now open at 155 2nd St., near the Jasper River Centre and Train Depot.

The owner is bringing a real taste of New York to the Tri-State. The restaurant is also plastic-free, so don’t ask for a straw.

If you want to check out the menu, click here:

The Dog Haus

