A dog grooming business is expanding its business to Ferdinand. On November 17th, Duke & Duchess Dog Grooming will open at 301 East 1st Street in Ferdinand.

The company is based out of Sellersburg and has seven other locations in southern Indiana and the Louisville area. The new location in Ferdinand will be a full-service dog grooming salon.

For more information, visit Dukes & Duchess Dog Grooming, or call 502-558-3048.

