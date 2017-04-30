Dog Found Strangled, Another Starving in Evansville

Evansville police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in a yard and appeared to have hanged itself.

Two dogs were found at the home in the 700 block of South Governor Street. Police say both appeared malnourished and they were tethered to trees on opposite sides of the yard without food or water.

Authorities say they think the dead dog strangled itself as the tether was short with several tangles. It’s feet could barely touch the ground and neck was fully extended.

The second dog had bloody ears and infested with flies. It was removed from the property. Police have at least one possible subject.

Neighbors say they are not sure who lives there, only that a van would come by once a week to feed the animals.

