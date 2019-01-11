Dog Euthanized, Owner Devastated

A dog owner is heartbroken after finding out the dog she was fostering had been euthanized just days after dropping her off at a shelter. Another Chance For Animals says the dog was being aggressive and put to sleep after being held at animal control.

Alyssa Sanders says she dropped her dog Mia off at Another Chance for Animals (A.C.A.) thinking she was doing what was best for her pup. She says she was shocked when she learned her dog was put to sleep after she was told Mia was rescued. Although, the shelter says there’s a good reason why she was put down.

“If you’re an animal lover, if you’re a dog person, they’re like your family,” says Sanders.

After realizing Mia and Alyssa Sanders’ older dog were not getting along, she decided Mia would be better off in another home.

“I’m not one to ever give up, I was just trying to better her,” says Sanders.

Sanders says she was under the impression it wouldn’t take A.C.A. long to find Mia a foster family. Sanders even offered to take Mia back if needed.

“I said ‘if anything bad is going to happen, I want her back. Oh, she’s so far on that kind of list, no worries at all, nothing will happen to her.’ You know and maybe 10 days later, I found out she was euthanized,” says Sanders.

A.C.A. officials say they ran into some complications.

“She was having some issues with some of the dogs we tested her with at the office. She was having a few issues with a couple of volunteers. Mainly it was men we noticed she had an issue with,” says A.C.A. Foster Coordinator, Sarah Gross.

As a result, Mia was sent to Evansville Vanderburgh Animal Control in hopes of being adopted or moved to another shelter.

“Our team and their team discussed that Mia was considered a not adoptable dog and feared that she was going to hurt someone or hurt another animal,” says Gross.

Mia was put to sleep December 18th. Although, when Sanders asked A.C.A. officials how her dog was doing, they said she had been rescued when that was not the case.

“The day she was euthanized, the girl had texted me, telling me that she had gotten pulled to a rescue, knowing that she had been euthanized,” says Sanders.

A.C.A. officials say this was just a misunderstanding. Sanders says she wishes communication was more clear, especially if it meant saving Mia’s life.

“I wasn’t the one who let her down, they did,” says Sanders. She says this situation inspired her to start a shelter of her own.

