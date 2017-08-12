Dog Days Summer Benefit in Newburgh

The Dog Days of summer are here and the ERA First Advantage Realty held a benefit for the Warrick County Humane Society.

People took a walk with their pup through downtown Newburgh. Participants in the walk got to enter the prize drawings for many different gift baskets, gift bags and the grand prize of a weekend in Columbus for the AKC Dog Show.

Shop Owner and Newburgh Town Council Member Leanna Hughes says, “The objective is for the customer to run around to different merchants and match up the dog with that merchant and then they enter that over here and this afternoon we’ll be looking at the completed entry forms. The ones that are correct, will be put into a drawing.”

A portion of the proceeds raised went to the Warrick County Humane Society. Event organizers hope to hold events like this one more often.

