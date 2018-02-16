Dog Attack Triggers Fatal Cardiac Arrest

The Owensboro man who died following a dog attack has been identified. The Daviess County Coroner says David Brown, 46, died from cardiac arrest that was complicated by the dog attack.

Police were called to a home on Heritage Park Drive, the city’s southwest side, for reports of a dog attack. When officers arrived, they say two aggressive dogs were at the home. One of the dogs charged at the officers and had to be put down due to its aggressive behavior.

Once officers got inside the home, they found David and Dana Brown lying on the floor.

An investigation revealed that the victims’ dogs were fighting and the couple intervened to try and separate them. Both victims sustained injuries from the dogs and were taken to an area hospital.

There’s no word on Dana Brown’s condition at this time.

