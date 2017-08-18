Home Indiana Evansville Dog Abandoned At Evansville Home Looking For Forever Home August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A dog that was left at an Evansville home without care last month is looking for a forever home.

On July 26th, Police were called to a home on South Evans Avenue in reference to an animal complaint. An Animal Control Officer was already at that home investigating an abandoned animal complaint.

Neighbors told 44News they had not seen anyone come or go from the home in more than two months. Evansville Police and Animal Control Officers rescued the dogs, but only one dog was found alive.

Domino, the surviving dog, is currently looking for a family to take her in and love her. She was found extremely malnourished and emaciated.

Domino was treated by a vet thanks to the Spirit Medical Fund. To learn more about this fund, visit Spirit Medical Fund.

This animal cruelty case is still under investigation.

If you would like to adopt or rescue Domino, you can call 812-435-6015, or stop by Evansville Animal Care & Control at 815 Uhlhorn Street.

