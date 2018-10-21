Home Indiana Dodgeball Tournament Raises Money For Community Education October 21st, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The 6th annual dodge ball tournament hosted by the Young Leaders United brought people out to Harrison high school in Evansville.

Twenty four teams played in a double elimination competition. The matches raised funds for an early education program in the community.

Young Leaders United is a group of young professionals whose mission it is to inspire volunteerism, community leadership, and philanthropy. They raised more than 11 thousand dollars from this years tournament that started early this morning with a holiday theme.

“early Saturday morning, but everyone who’s out here is here to play,” says Young Leaders United Steering Committee Member, Rachel Herr.

“In addition we also have a costume competition. So we have individuals who are not only here to play but are also rocking really creative costumes so that’s something else that shows how motivated and excited people are here to play as well as excited to support united way and our community.,”

The overall champion was awarded a trophy with other teams getting awards for best costumes.

Comments

comments