Doctors Headline Indiana’s 8th Congressional District Primary Race

It doesn’t take a medical degree to be a Republican running for Congress in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District Primary, just ask Rachel Covington who is an English teacher running a campaign from Japan, but the two presumed front-runners, incumbent Rep. Dr. Larry Bucshon and his opponent Dr. Richard Moss, are both are MD’s. They have similar ideas on creating a strong border, and reforming the legal immigration system, and that’s about where the similarities end.

Dr. Moss’ campaign has labeled the incumbent as “Liberal Larry” and has hammered him for some of his votes in Congress. One of the things Dr. Moss is focused on is tuning down the national debt level, and was opposed to the omnibus spending bill Rep. Dr. Bucshon voted for. Moss believes the bill included too many items, like DACA, that conservative republicans normally oppose. Dr. Bucshon says it took compromise to get the bill through the Senate, where 60 votes are needed. So to fund the military, he knew he needed to vote for the compromised bill. On the other hand, Dr. Moss is quick to point out 90 House Republicans did vote no on the bill.

Debt is really something that Dr. Moss focuses on. He would like to see spending cut by at least one percent annually. He also has some bigger ideas to cut spending and the size of the government. The congressional hopeful would like to cut some federal programs like education, transportation and energy.

Many of those programs are committees that Bucshon has sat on. He points to the good and change he has done on those committees, like helping Indiana get more money from the gas tax, going from 92 cents on the dollar to around 97 cents. He also helped to replace No Child Left Behind with the current Every Child Succeeds Act.

They both say they mostly agree with Trump, but fall on different sides of the tariff issue that has split many conservatives. Free trade has long been an ideal that conservatives stand for, and that’s how Moss falls. He says he opposes the tariffs on the whole. Bucshon agrees in part, saying we should punish bad actors like China and Russia. The incumbent does not think we should levy tariffs on the European Union or our North American partner, but instead work on better trade partnerships.

The primary is on May 8th.

