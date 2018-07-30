Do My Job: Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden Docent

Every Monday, we send 44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett out into the world to learn someone else’s job.

Today she was at Mesker Park Zoo chatting with the Docent’s to learn about what goes into their work days.

Docent’s, latin for “educator”, are dedicated to teaching people about the animals that inhabit the zoo.

We got a chance to see a variety of critters at Mesker Park Zoo this morning, as well as learning about the duties of a Docent.

Click here to learn more about the Docent program at Mesker Park Zoo.





















