Do My Job: Ken’s Cookie Jar

Every Monday we send 44News Reporter Kayelyn Perrett out into the world to someone else’s job.

This week’s “Do My Job” Monday took us to Ken’s Cookie Jar in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Kent says he’s a lover of all baked goods, and began the restaurant after retiring from his job at Toyota. Kent and his wife spend their time in the shop whipping up decorative treats for people to enjoy during both holiday and non-holiday months.

We were live at Ken’s Cookie Jar this morning to learn the ins and outs of making the perfect Christmas cookie.









