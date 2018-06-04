Do My Job: Evansville Pedicab

Uber and Lyft are two options that are commonly used by Evansville residents to get around. However, one downtown business offers a unique option that’s more friendly on the environment and gives you a closer look at our beautiful downtown.

This morning, 44News reporter Katelyn Perrett was able to ride in style courtesy of Evansville’s Pedicab, and also got to learn about all the in’s and out’s of the job.

Mary Allen, owner of Evansville Pedicab, gave a tour of downtown Evansville on the eco-friendly pedicab and explains the benefits of using her service as opposed to others.























