Home Indiana DNR Pushes For Bobcat Hunting Season March 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials wants a hunting and trapping season for bobcats across the state. DNR officials say Indiana’s bobcat population has been expanding in recent years. This proposal would establish quotas and bag limits.

Wildlife and environmental groups say the state does not have specific data showing the bobcat population could support opening such a season.

The Natural Resources Commission is accepting public comment until March 23rd on rule changes that would allow hunting and trapping.

The cat was taken off the state’s endangered species list in 2005.

Comments

comments