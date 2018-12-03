Home Indiana DNR Expects Increase in Coyote Sightings During Winter Months December 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Cold weather might cause people to spend more time indoors, but the exact opposite goes for coyotes according the DNR.

Biologists with DNR say the winter months are a busy time for coyotes, but are telling people that may encounter the animals to not be alarmed.

“Most young coyotes leave their parents to start looking for new homes during winter. In addition, coyote breeding season starts in January, and coyotes may be more mobile during that time as well,” said Megan Dillion, DNR south region urban biologist.

Coyotes are common in Indiana in both rural and urban environments. Geriann Alber, DNR furbearer biologist, says this is because a coyotes main food source are small animals like rabbits and rodents, both of which thrive near people.

Though a Coyotes’ main diet consists of rodents and rabbits, they will eat almost anything, including fruit, insects, pet food and garbage. DNR says it’s important to keep garbage secure, make sure pet food is not left outside and make sure fruit from trees is picked up.

“Coyotes may be attracted to bird feeders because mice and squirrels will hang around bird feeders. If you start seeing a coyote and you have bird feeders up, taking them down for a few weeks may encourage a coyote to move on,” said Jessica Merkling, DNR north region urban biologist.

DNR says the best way to get a coyote to flee is to yell, wave your arms, spray with a hose, or throw small items at them like tennis balls or small stones. Noisemakers like jars of coins or a small air horn can also scare away coyotes if you encounter one outdoors. DNR says to never corner or chase a coyote, and to always make sure they have a clear path to get away.

More information about coyotes can be found by clicking here.

