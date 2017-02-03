DNA Dilemma: New Bill Aims to Solve Crime

A bill is working it’s way through the Indiana State House that would change when a DNA sample is collected from felony conviction to felony arrest.

The bill, three years in the making, would require DNA sampling be taken when someone is arrested on a felony charge. Currently officials wait until after a conviction to take a sample.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says 8,700 people were booked in the jail in 2016. Several thousands of those people were arrested for a felony but it can take upwards of a year for those cases to be tried. A portion will be plead down to misdemeanors so a sample is never taken.

Wedding says, “Most criminals are just committing one act throughout their lifetime. Usually criminals are going out and committing multiple offenses. Often times they’re arrested, released, arrested, convicted, then released and out committing crimes again.”

The goal of the bill is to catch criminals before they commit other, sometimes violent, crimes. It’s become the mission of people like Maggie Zingman to get DNA laws on the books in every state. We met Maggie last summer during her cross country Catch a Killer Caravan. Her daughter Brittany Phillips was raped and suffocated in Oklahoma a decade ago. Police found DNA but never had anything to compare it to.

Zingman says, “When they told me they had DNA I, like so many other people I’ve talked to, thought well, you know, at least it will be solved, at least we’ll have closure.”

That closure never came.

Bill co-author Wendy McNamara says it was a similar story from a grieving parent during a study committee hearing that encouraged her to get on board with the bill. She says hundreds of cases have been solved in other states with similar laws and it would give peace of mind to families still suffering from the loss of a family member.

The DNA sample is taken with a simple swab of the mouth lasting just seconds.

McNamara says, “The information would go into CODIS which is a database for DNA collection and based on that DNA collection they can compare it to places across the United States.”

Opponents say the sampling is an invasion of privacy but others insist it is the same as a fingerprint. It identifies certain DNA markers but not all markers.

If a person is not convicted of a felony the bill allows for the sample to be expunged or removed from the database.

The bi-partisan bill got stuck in committee last year but McNamara is confident it will be heard this year. It has been assigned to the judiciary committee and will be heard February 13th. A similar bill is working through the Indiana State Senate. If both pass they’ll go to conference committee. It could be on the governors desk this session and in effect July 1st.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments