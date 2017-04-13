Home Indiana DNA Bill Aimed at Combating Crime Heads to the Governor’s Desk April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would combat crimes through DNA samples heads to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 322 passed 36-13-1. This legislation will require every person arrested for a felony after December 31, 2017 to submit a sample of DNA by cheek swab. It is designed to help law enforcement officers with unsolved crimes.

Current Indiana law only asks for the cheek swab to be taken after a felony conviction. Under the bill, if all charges are dropped, samples will be thrown out.

This bill heads to the governor’s desk for final approval.

