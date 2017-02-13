Home Indiana Evansville DNA Bill Aimed At Combating Crime Clears House Committee February 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would combat crimes through DNA samples passes the house committee. Under House Bill 1577, co-authored by Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville), those arrested for a felony would have a DNA sample taken through a cheek swab. The sample would be submitted to a federal DNA database to help law enforcement agencies with unsolved crimes.

The bill would allow the expungement of all DNA samples if the person arrested is not charged within 30 days of the time they were arrested. McNamara said the samples would be expunged if all charges are dropped or the person is acquitted.

House Bill 1577 moves to the full House for further consideration.

Comments

comments