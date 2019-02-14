DJ Johnson Pursuing Kentucky House District in 2020

Republican DJ Johnson is announcing his run for Kentucky’s 13th State House District in 2020. Johnson tells 44News that he still feels like there is “work to do”.

Johnson has filed a fundraising letter of intent for his campaign and will officially file to run later in the year. Johnson lost the 13th District seat to State Rep. Jim Glenn by one point in 2018. He paid $10,0000 for the recount that ended in a tie.

He made the decision to drop out of the challenge because he didn’t want it to come down to a coin flip.

If Glenn runs for re-election in 2020, this will be the third time that both men have faced each other for the 13th District.

