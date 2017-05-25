Home Kentucky Dixon Native, Fallen Soldier, to Appear on NASCAR Race Car May 25th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

In tribute to U.S. Armed Forces members who have fallen in service to their country, all 40 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have their names replaced on car windshields with those of fallen service members, according to a release.

As part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance, SPC, David Taylor of Dixon, Kentucky will be featured on the No. 42 car driven by Kyle Larson.

Taylor, 25, was born in Dixon and joined the Army seven years ago as an infantryman. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.; and died on March 29, in Zharif Khel, Kandahar province, Afghanistan of wounds caused by an accident at an ammunition supply point, according to a release.

This will be the third consecutive year that NASCAR has honored the fallen with 600 Miles of Remembrance, part of the sport’s annual military appreciation platform, NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola.

This year’s Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast live from Charlotte Motor Speedway on FOX beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday. The start time could change depending on weather conditions.

