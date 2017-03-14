Division I Men’s Basketball Practices Open to the Public Thursday
2017 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds Schedule:
Friday, March 17
Session 1 – CBS
12:15 pm………………………(7) Michigan vs. (10) Oklahoma St.
Following Game 1………..(2) Louisville vs. (15) Jacksonville St.
Session 2 – CBS
7:10 pm…………………………..(7) Dayton vs. (10) Wichita State
Following Game 3….(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Northern Kentucky
Sunday, March 19
Time TBD…………………….Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Time TBD…………………….Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
* Sunday game times to be determined following Friday sessions.
2017 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds FREE Fan Event!
There will be open practice available to the public on Thursday, March, 16th from noon to 7 p.m. No ticket required for entry to stop by Bankers Life Fieldhouse between Noon and 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Open Practice Schedule – Thursday, March 16
Noon – 12:40 p.m. ……………….Oklahoma State
12:45 – 1:25 p.m. …………………Jacksonville State
1:30 – 2:10 p.m. …………………..Michigan
2:15 – 2:55 p.m…………………….Louisville
4:25 – 5:05 p.m…………………….Dayton
5:10 – 5:50 p.m. …………………..Kentucky
5:55 – 6:35 p.m. …………………..Wichita State
6:40 – 7:20 p.m. …………………..Northern Kentucky
Traffic Alert – Friday, March 17
Due to holiday celebrations, some roads downtown will be closed at times which may affect your route to downtown.
The east block of Georgia Street (between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets) will be closed Friday, March 17 at 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday for an event.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will result in total closures along the route beginning as early as 5 a.m., but largest areas affected from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MAP
VISITOR INFORMATION
