Home Indiana Division I Men’s Basketball Practices Open to the Public Thursday March 14th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

2017 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds Schedule:

Friday, March 17

Session 1 – CBS

12:15 pm………………………(7) Michigan vs. (10) Oklahoma St.

Following Game 1………..(2) Louisville vs. (15) Jacksonville St.

Session 2 – CBS

7:10 pm…………………………..(7) Dayton vs. (10) Wichita State

Following Game 3….(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Northern Kentucky

Sunday, March 19

Time TBD…………………….Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Time TBD…………………….Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

* Sunday game times to be determined following Friday sessions.

2017 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds FREE Fan Event!

There will be open practice available to the public on Thursday, March, 16th from noon to 7 p.m. No ticket required for entry to stop by Bankers Life Fieldhouse between Noon and 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Open Practice Schedule – Thursday, March 16

Noon – 12:40 p.m. ……………….Oklahoma State

12:45 – 1:25 p.m. …………………Jacksonville State

1:30 – 2:10 p.m. …………………..Michigan

2:15 – 2:55 p.m…………………….Louisville

4:25 – 5:05 p.m…………………….Dayton

5:10 – 5:50 p.m. …………………..Kentucky

5:55 – 6:35 p.m. …………………..Wichita State

6:40 – 7:20 p.m. …………………..Northern Kentucky

Traffic Alert – Friday, March 17

Due to holiday celebrations, some roads downtown will be closed at times which may affect your route to downtown.

The east block of Georgia Street (between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets) will be closed Friday, March 17 at 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday for an event.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will result in total closures along the route beginning as early as 5 a.m., but largest areas affected from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MAP

VISITOR INFORMATION

Bankers Life Fieldhouse Information

Visit Indy Information

Downtown Indy Information

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments