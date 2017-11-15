Home Indiana Evansville Diversity Lecture Workshop Focuses on Communicating across Cultures November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Diversity Lecture Series continues with a special workshop. Critically acclaimed author, filmmaker, and master facilitator Lee Mun Wah is teaching mindful facilitation techniques and tools for conflict resolution.

The workshop focused on learning about people with differences and communicating across cultures.

The President of the Board of Directors for the series says it’s all part of figuring out how the Evansville community can come together and reach the goal of being a place for everyone.

Danyelle Granger, President Board of Directors Evansville Diversity Lecture Series, said, “So many current events going on locally and nationally that put us in a place where communication is really key right now. If we can teach each other to get along, and really work through our differences it can make a big difference.”

The Evansville Diversity Lecture Series kicked off Tuesday, November 14th.

