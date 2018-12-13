Home Indiana Diversion Efforts Highlighted at Annual Luncheon December 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Evansville city leaders are reflecting back on this year’s accomplishments. Thursday was the annual commission on homelessness luncheon at the CK Newsome Center. Guests learned how local agencies, providers, and churches are helping people in need.

They also learned more about the network of diversion something that’s been implemented in the local homeless system. The goal is to find other resources for those in need before sending them to shelters

Luzada Hayes says, “We’ve been actually doing diversion conversation since July and we have been able to divert 29 households since July of this year. Eight of those we were actually able to divert without any financial assistance so it was just a matter of creative problem solving trying to help them look at other resources that they might have available.”

Donations were collected at Thursday’s luncheon for the Evansville Network of Diversion.

The fund finds creative ways to get people back on their feet.

Comments

comments