Divas and Dogs Fundraiser

Diane Masterson from PAAWS stopped by the 44News Studio this morning to go “Inside the Community” for an upcoming event.

It’s called Divas and Dogs and this is the second year for the event to raise money to help place pets in homes.

The event will include a fashion show, silent auction, pet photo contest and more.

It is Thursday August 24th at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh.

Cocktail hour begins at 5:00 p.m.

For more details on the event, click the video box below.

Comments

comments