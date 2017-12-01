Home Indiana Evansville Distracted Driving Simulators Set Up at Santa Run 5K Packet Pickup December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Rotary Club of Evansville’s Santa Run 5K is this weekend, but packet pickup started today. At today’s pickup, AT&T brought their It Can Wait distracted driving simulators to the Buffalo Trace Council. They want to show how dangerous texting and driving can be.

AT&T says seven in 10 people use their smartphones for everything from texting to taking selfies while driving.

Pepper Mulher said, “When you are driving a car, in three seconds you can travel the distance of two football fields with your eyes completely blind. In that amount of time, you can cause serious injury or death.”

The distracted driving simulators will still be at the Buffalo Trace Council until 5:30 p.m.

Packet pickup for the Rotary Santa Run goes until 7 p.m.

You can still register to run until the race on Saturday, December 2nd.

