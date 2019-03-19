Distracted Driving Responsible for Fatal Crashes

Police say distracted driving is quickly becoming the leading cause of fatal crashes. On Saturday near the Indiana and Illinois state line, a semi driver told police he got distracted and did not realize traffic had slowed down due to a previous crash.

A Putnam County man was killed and six miles down the road traffic was still backed up from the previous crash. Another semi driver told police he lost control after dropping some food.

Police say drivers’ behavior can change when dealing with the change in weather.

Sgt. John Perrine says, “The idea is in the winter time, I have to pay extra attention because the roads might be slick. As that hazard decreases or the chance of that hazard, I do think people do get a little complacent with their driving because that hazard is out of there mind.”

Now with more sunshine and warmer temps, new reasons emerge to keep your eyes on the road.

