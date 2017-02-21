Home Indiana Distracted Driver Rear Ends Tractor Trailer In Warrick County February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A distracted driver is to blame for a crash on Interstate 64 west of Lynnville in Warrick County. The crash happened Monday around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers say 21-year-old Derek Schmitt, of Jasper, was driving his 2015 Ford Fusion when he looked away from the road to read a text message. He rear ended a tractor-trailer and totaled his vehicle. Schmitt was wearing his seat belt, and he was not injured.

But troopers say this is another example of why it’s important not to drive distracted.

