Distracted Driver to Blame for Edwards Co. Crash

In Edwards County, troopers say a distracted driver is to blame for a crash that sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

It happened around 11:45 Tuesday night on Illinois Route 1, North of route 130.

According to the crash report, 33-year-old Priscilla Sears of Carmi was driving when she became distracted by a juvenile in the back seat. Her car crossed the center line and hit a truck with a semi-trailer.

She and another adult passenger were sent to a local hospital. The child was not injured.

Sears was later cited for improper lane change.

