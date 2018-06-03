Home Kentucky Distillery Sends First Bottle Of Whiskey Home June 3rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Calling all Bourbon fans, Kentucky now allows you to send bottles home from the distillery.

Until now, whiskey fans were only allowed to taste and sip the finished product during distillery tours. Shipping bottles home was prohibited until earlier this year. But the modern day prohibition came to an end earlier this year. And, it was officially celebrated on Friday when the Bourbon Industry and State officials presided over the ceremonial first shipment.

Kentucky produces about 95 percent of the worlds bourbon.

