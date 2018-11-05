Home Kentucky Distant Relatives Vying For County Judge Executive Seat November 5th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Curtis McGehee and Mack McGehee are related. They’re distant cousins and have known each other for years. Besides the confusion of having the same last name, they’re both say they are treating this campaign like any other.

“Someone asked me a while ago if my opponents nickname if that was a nickname for me also. I’ve emphasized ‘Curtis’ to make sure that the community would know who they are voting for,” says Curtis McGehee, judge-executive candidate.

Curtis McGehee and Mack McGehee are both running for executive judge of Muhlenberg Couty, which changed their campaign strategy.

“We’re both Mcgehee’s. Both spell our name the same way. I just put ‘Mack’ on my sign to start out with then I got some signs with ‘Mack McGehee’ then I got some signs with my face on it,” says Mack McGehee, judge-executive candidate.

Despite the strategy change, having the same last name and running for the same position is causing some confusion and raising questions.

“Nearly every day, I will get a question in regards to my opponent and myself and our relationship,” says Curtis McGehee.

Curtis and Mack have the same distant relative, and apparently, leadership runs in the family.

“His name was Todd McGehee he served as a postmaster there and was a community leader in Todd County for several years,” says Curtis McGehee.

Not only do they have the same last name, but Curtis and Mack have the same goal and main concerns.

“We need jobs here; we need industry here. We have a county that has lived off of coal for over 100 years, and the coal market and coal mining has decreased here,” says Mack McGehee.

“Recruiting industry here is very important to me,” says Curtis McGehee.

“And that’s my goal is to go after industry to fill up our industrial parks so our kids can have a goal in life,” says Mack McGehee.

Comments

comments