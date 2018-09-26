Home Kentucky Displaced Harrison College Students Offered Tours of OCTC September 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) is hosting an informational meeting for displaced Harrison College students.

Following the schools sudden closure, students enrolled in Harrison’s Veterinary Technician Program are invited to the OCTC’s downtown campus on at 1501 Frederica Street.

Students will be able to tour the state-of-the-art teaching hospital as well as meet with program faculty, current OCTC Vet Tech students, and OCTC admissions staff.

“These are students that through no fault of their own have found themselves in a position with limited opportunity to complete their degree. We are excited to meet with them and see if we can assist” commented Dr. Scott Williams, OCTC President.

The event will take place from 2:00PM to 3:30PM.

Interested individuals are asked to bring transcripts, essential skills list, and a student policy manual if possible.

Comments

comments