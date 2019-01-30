Dispatchers Impacted by Cold Weather

Dispatchers say the Evansville Central Dispatch has been slower than usual because the dangerously cold temperatures are keeping people inside.

Evansville Central Dispatch Supervisor, Todd Odom says, “We have had some welfare checks. Some of the homeless folks in Evansville, people are calling to have them checked on. Just a couple of others that are like ‘we know kids are here and we know the elderly folks are here.'”

Some dispatchers say they have also received several animal welfare calls from people concerned about animals left out in the freezing cold.

Evansville Central Dispatch says they have not received any calls for people who need to be rushed to the hospital due to weather-related injuries. Although they have sent crews to a handful of car accidents. They’ve also had to get roadside assistance for drivers whose cars are stalling out and sliding off the road.

This is not the only call center that has been quieter than usual on this bitterly cold day. The Posey County Dispatch Center says they have also had a slow day.

“Today, knock on wood, has been very good it’s been an easy day so far hopefully it stays that way. The citizens of Posey County are really good about checking their neighbors. You know, that’s very important in the line of work that we do,” says Jason Knowles, Posey County Dispatch Director.

Posey County Dispatch officials say it’s important to limit your time outdoors and wear lots of layers. If you do have to go out, be careful when driving because you could hit some slick spots.

“We see accidents a lot, especially on interstate I-64. It’s just hard with it being such an open area. The wind with the snow and the ice and all of that just has nowhere else to go,” says Knowles.

