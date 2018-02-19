Disorderly Conduct Charges For Juvenile After Threats To Owensboro School
A juvenile is facing charges after deputies say he wrote a threatening message in the bathroom at Daviess County High School.
Deputies were called to the school after someone had written, “Gonna Shoot Up School at 1:45”. Two students reported the alleged threat to a teacher and a friend.
An investigation into the threat determined that it had been written sometime after 10:06.
Authorities determined who the student was after reviewing video, coming up with a time frame, and being told that student was in the restroom during that time.
The juvenile was detained and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.