Disorderly Conduct Charges For Juvenile After Threats To Owensboro School

February 19th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

A juvenile is facing charges after deputies say he wrote a threatening message in the bathroom at Daviess County High School.

Deputies were called to the school after someone had written, “Gonna Shoot Up School at 1:45”. Two students reported the alleged threat to a teacher and a friend.

An investigation into the threat determined that it had been written sometime after 10:06.

Authorities determined who the student was after reviewing video, coming up with a time frame, and being told that student was in the restroom during that time.

The juvenile was detained and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

