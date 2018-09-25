Disney’s “Newsies” Announced as 23rd Warrick Summer Musical

The Disney Musical “Newsies” will be in Warrick County this summer for the Warrick Public Education Foundation summer musical.

For the second year in a row, the production will make local history as the first area organization to present the show.

“With the new release of Newsies allowing for roles to be assigned either male or female, we felt that this show was an obvious choice that our students would love performing and that our audiences will enjoy seeing on stage,” said Eric Antey, director and Castle High School drama teacher. “We are excited about presenting this show in a historically accurate way by including females in the group of Newsies for our production.”

“Newsies” is based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys strike. The musical tells the story of the charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly helping organize the teenage newsies against a price increase by Joseph Pulitzer and the titans of the New York newspaper industry. The newsies bring kids together from around the city to protest and strike against unfair conditions.

Due to new licensing agreements, the Warrick production of this 1992 movie and 2012 Broadway production will be presented using gender-neutral ‘newsie’ casting allowing both males and females to be cast as the iconic newsies.

“The gender-flexible casting of Newsies will allow us to incorporate our female performers into the Newsies ensemble,” said Amanda Antey, choreographer and Castle High School social studies teacher. “Strong dancers and singers, regardless of gender, are needed in order to execute this show well.”

Auditions will be announced after the first of the year.

