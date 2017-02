Home Indiana Evansville Disney On Ice Visits The Ford Center This Weekend February 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Disney on Ice skates into Evansville this weekend. All of your favorite Disney stars are in one place. In addition to performing, the characters are also interacting with the audience and children from Granted, formerly Wish Upon A Star.

This event is Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For event times and ticket prices, visit Disney on Ice at the Ford Center.





Comments

comments