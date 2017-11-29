Disney On Ice Returns To Evansville

It’s all of your favorite Disney characters in one place. Disney On Ice presents Reach for the Stars will feature characters from Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will set the stage for a star-studded performance.

Disney’s Reach for the Stars is bringing princess stories and beloved fairy tales to the ice. Seven performances are set for March 8th through March 11th at the Ford Center.

There are seven performances that include Thursday, March 8th at 7 p.m., Friday, March 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 10th at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11th at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10 a.m. Prices start at $10 for Opening Night and $15 for the other performances.

If you want to buy tickets, visit Disney On Ice, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or go to the Ford Center Box Office.

