Disney on Ice Presents Frozen at Ford Center October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

A unique show will be hitting the ice at the Ford Center next year in April.

The Academy Award winning and number one animated feature film of all time is coming to Evansville for Disney On Ice presents: Frozen for seven performances at the Ford Center.

The complete adventure of the Academy Award winning tale will be told live in this production, capturing the dynamic of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa. Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, the magical Elsa, who is determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test the limits of her powers.

Audiences will get to sing along with popular musical numbers like “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

The shows will take place April 4th-7th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

