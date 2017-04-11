Home Indiana Evansville Dishes for Wishes Hopes to Grant 4 Wishes to Local Children April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Dishes for wishes is an event to help grant four wishes to local children. The organization Granted is hoping to serve up some wishes with the help of its upcoming dessert competition.

The evening at SWIRCA will help raise money to help these little ones do anything they want to do. Organizers say they need the support because the average wish costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000.

This event is Saturday, April 15th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 ahead of time and $25 at the door.

For more information, call 812-425-9474.





