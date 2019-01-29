Discussion Continues for Evansville Drag Queen Story Hour

The Evansville Public Library plans to hold the first ever Drag Queen Story Hour next month. Following the first announcement, several protests, petitions, and heated discussions have taken place about whether it should be canceled.

“I wanted a meeting because if I’m going to be held accountable for the direction the library is going then I think the appointers should get together and discuss what direction we feel we should take,” says Cheryl Musgrave, Vanderburgh County Commissioner.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners have two appointees on the Library Board of Trustee, but one is currently open after the last appointee resigned.

Andy Ozete stepped down earlier this month and now commissioners are figuring out how to fill the spot.

“He was upset that he was denied the opportunity to vote on the program in question, but I don’t think that was the only issue that had upset him during his tenure,” says Musgrave.

And the decision was tabled for the Commissioner to have more time to discuss the next appointee.

“I just need a little but more time to contemplate our various courses of action,” says Musgrave. “As I said on the record I want to talk to the other appointing bodies particularly the school corporation. And I’d like to talk to them about the direction that the library is going and does that meet our expectation or do we want a new direction.”

Those who came out were vocal about the next steps.

“I would like to respectfully request that a hearing, a public hearing be made for the other library board member that you as an appointing body are responsible for,” says one attendee.

Commissioners reacted to the matter.

“And I feel the library is going in the wrong direction and has for a while even without this very divisive issue and I resent that this very divisive issue has been visited upon our community,” says Musgrave.

“It’s my opinion that the library administration the library board should vote to cancel this event if for any other reason public safety,” says Jeff Hatfield, Vanderburgh County Commissioner.

Commissioner Musgrave says she would like to meet the proposed person.

“This is an important decision and I just simply haven’t had enough time to take those actions,” says Musgrave.

Commissioners say the library board won’t meet again before the commissioners next two meetings.

