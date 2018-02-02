Home Kentucky Discover All Things Outdoors At The Kentucky Sportman’s Show February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors…it can all be found at the Kentucky Sportman’s Show this weekend. The three-day event will include more than 50 seminars and demonstrations inside the Owensboro Convention Center.

Tonight, you will get the chance to participate in the “Firearm Frenzy,” where one gun will be given away every 30 minutes. There will be seminars and demonstrations along with giveaways throughout the day Saturday. Sunday will be focused on youth seminars and prizes, such as duck calls, given away to the first 100 kids under the age of 12.

Tickets are $8 each and children under 12 are free.

This event will begin today at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday, February 4th at 4 p.m.

A full list of activities at the Kentucky Sportsman’s Show can be found at Kentucky Sportsman Show.

Comments

comments