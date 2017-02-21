Home Indiana Evansville Discipline Delayed For One Officer Accused In Excessive Force Arrest February 21st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Police Officers accused of using excessive force to arrest an Evansville man appeared before the Police Merit Commission Tuesday afternoon. Officers Mark DeCamps, Marcus Craig and Nick Henderson are all accused of using excessive force during the arrest of Mark Healy in October, 2016.

Sergeant Kyle Kassel is accused of approving false reports made by officers. The officers were all put on a 21 day non-paid suspension but have been back on payroll since November.

At Tuesday’s hearing commissioners listening to concerns from both city and defense attorneys. City attorney Keith Vonderahe argued attorneys representing the accused bypassed the board in issuing subpoenas. The three person commission heard arguments and determined there was no-wrong doing or violation of process.

On Thursday, only three of the four officers suspended will be present for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. Attorney Mike Keating who is representing Officer Marcus Craig requested a continuance. Keating cited a separate disability claim his client filed with the department in January. Against the advisement of board attorney James Johnson, commissioners unanimously granted the motion allowing the delay. Craig’s disciplinary hearing is now put off until the pension board makes a decision.

Attorney Charlie Berger came to Keating and Craig’s defense citing two similar cases in which he represented clients who had pending disability matters and the board granted continuance, “It’s not like what Mr. Keating and Officer Craig are asking for is unusual.” Vonderahe argued against the motion saying is sets a bad precedent, “Officer Craig can continue to be on leave with pay while this disability hearing might or might not give him a disability pension.”

Attorneys are hoping for a conclusion on Thursday, at least for the three officers. The hearing will operate similar to a trial with commissioners sitting as judges. Both sides will present facts and evidence and the board will make its decision. EPD Chief Billy Bolin has called for the termination of the three officers and a demotion for Sergeant Kassel. The board can follow Bolin’s recommendation, enter different discipline or recommend no discipline at all.

