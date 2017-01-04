Home Indiana Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Senior Judge in Indiana January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indian Senior judge is facing disciplinary charges. The Judicial Qualifications Commission filed disciplinary charges against Senior Judge T. Edward Page. Judge Page faces one count of judicial misconduct of operating a vehicle while intoxicated conviction. Judge Page has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.

The charges have been brought by the seven-member commission, which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges. The disciplinary charges state Judge Page violated judicial canons that require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary.

In November 2016 Judge Page plead guilty in the case of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. This conviction stems from a Porter County traffic stop.

The Supreme Court will determine what, if any, judicial misconduct happened. The Court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement, appoint a panel of judge to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions.

Comments

comments