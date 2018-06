Home Kentucky Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Knox County Judge June 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Disciplinary charges have been filed against Judge Ryan D Johanningsmeier of Knox Superior Court 2 by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

These charges stem from three counts of misconduct related to a case where the judge did not recuse even though the defendant was a good friend.

Privately, the Commission cautioned him about his involvement in the matter.

Johanningsmeier will have 20 days to file an answer to the charges.

