Home Indiana Disaster Emergency Declared For 4 Indiana Counties March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared a Disaster Emergency for two Tri-State counties. Holcomb declared a Disaster Emergency for Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties, along with LaGrange, and Vermillion Counties. This declaration comes after last month’s storms, torrential rainfall, and flooding.

In the Executive Order, Gov. Holcomb says from February 15th to February 25th, both northern and southern Indiana experienced near record rainfall amounts, resulting in extensive flooding and widespread damage.

There was also damage to and the closure of many state, county, and federal roads.

These four counties join 20 other counties in Indiana, including Spencer, Warrick, and Posey Counties.

The declaration helps clear the way for funding needed from the state for those who have damage from the floods.

Comments

comments