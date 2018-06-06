Home Indiana Disaster Assistance Available for Indiana Counties June 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Multiple Indiana counties are eligible for Disaster Assistance to cover uninsured losses for damage caused by the flooding that happened on February 14th through March 4th, 2018.

Businesses in the counties that were added are eligible for assistance a well.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Thursday, July 5th.

The following counties are now eligible for Disaster Assistance:

Dearborn

Fulton

Jasper

Kosciusko

LaPorte

Ohio

Porter

Pulaski

Spencer

Starke

Switzerland

Vanderburgh

White

