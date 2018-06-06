Disaster Assistance Available for Indiana Counties
Multiple Indiana counties are eligible for Disaster Assistance to cover uninsured losses for damage caused by the flooding that happened on February 14th through March 4th, 2018.
Businesses in the counties that were added are eligible for assistance a well.
The deadline to apply for assistance is Thursday, July 5th.
The following counties are now eligible for Disaster Assistance:
Dearborn
Fulton
Jasper
Kosciusko
LaPorte
Ohio
Porter
Pulaski
Spencer
Starke
Switzerland
Vanderburgh
White