Disabled Homeowner Works to Repair Home July 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A disabled Illinois family is working to remove a tree from their home after violent weather last week. The homeowner actually has two homes and says she’s overwhelmed by the damage but glad no one was hurt.

“All our animals lived and survived. I survived my boyfriend survived and we could have been dead. It just wasn’t God’s time for us to go,” says homeowner, Ginger Clark.

On Thursday, Norris City was hit with a powerful storm. Clark owns two houses side by side. During that storm, a giant tree in her backyard fell on top of her two houses crushing half of one and damaging the other.

The tree is still on her home and they are waiting for help. Clark says she was planning to get insurance for her homes a couple months ago but she didn’t have enough money.

“And with no insurance. It’s just devastating. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” says Clark. “She says a disaster response crew will have a team of more than 20 volunteers helping clean up the mess.”

“It touched my heart deeply ‘cause I’ve just about given up.” Clark has MS and says she can’t do this on her own. “Yeah. I live off of disability. It just barely covers the bills and I just put back for years a little bit at a little bit because my goal was to get house insurance on the houses.”

Clark says she doesn’t have the means to get her homes fixed, but a GoFundMe account was set up to help with those repairs.

