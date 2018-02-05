Home Indiana Director Named For Ivy Tech Tell City Campus February 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Kyla Krieg, site director for Ivy Tech Community College Princeton Career and Technology Center, has been named Director of Outreach and Engagement for both the Princeton site, and the Tell City Career and Technology Center. Kreig will be serving Pike, Gibson, Dubois, Perry and Spencer Counties.

Krieg is replacing Linda Reed and has served as the site manager in Tell City since 2015. She is now Tell City and dual credit coordinator for Ivy Tech Community College.

In her new role, Krieg will build the college’s profile and serve as the workforce development liaison in the communities she serves. She will work with community members, businesses, and local government to find courses to offer at the Tell City and Princeton Centers that align with area workforce needs.

Since 2014, Krieg has been site manager and director of the Princeton site. Before that, she taught at Ivy Tech in Princeton and Evansville, Harrison College, and Vincennes University’s Ft. Branch location. She has also worked as a teacher and department director of Princeton Community High School for six years.

Krieg has a Bachelor of Science degree from Butler University and a Master of Arts degree from Oakland City University.

