Diocese of Evansville to Release Names of Priests Accused of Sexual Abuse

Evansville, Indiana

The Diocese of Evansville will release names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Along with the names that have been compiled in recent years, the diocese will also review records dating back to its founding in 1944.

“We are doing this in the hope that the listing of these priests and their current statuses will help in the process of healing for those who have been affected by clergy sexual abuse. We also hope it may encourage others who have experienced sexual abuse by clergy or other Church ministers to come forward,” says Bishop Joseph Siegel.

Bishop Siegel also said while the reports are being worked on as expeditiously as possible, sufficient time is being taken to ensure total accuracy.

If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565

